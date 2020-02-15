NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.69.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.79. 25,969,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,939. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $294.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.