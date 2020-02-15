NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $273.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.75.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.79. 26,030,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377,557. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $294.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

