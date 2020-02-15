Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $14.12. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 7,569 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

