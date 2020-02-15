Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $14.12. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 7,569 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
