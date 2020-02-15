Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $1,095,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 38.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 1,995,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

