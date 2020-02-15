Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,417. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated an in-line rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

