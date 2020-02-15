Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 1,499,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.