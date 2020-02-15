Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

