Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $50-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.7 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 208,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,075. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

