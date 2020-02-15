NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.54. NorthWestern also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NWE opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.25%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

