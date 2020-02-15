Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 328,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 12,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

