Noble (NYSE:NE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NE. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Noble from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.21.
Shares of NE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 6,411,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,161. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $237.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.63.
Noble Company Profile
Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.