Noble (NYSE:NE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NE. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Noble from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.21.

Get Noble alerts:

Shares of NE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 6,411,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,161. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $237.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Noble in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Noble by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Noble by 40.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.