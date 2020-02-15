Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CFO Thomas W. Christensen Acquires 1,050 Shares of Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CFO Thomas W. Christensen acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $20,601.00.

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $779.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6878 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

NBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.