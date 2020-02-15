Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CFO Thomas W. Christensen Acquires 1,050 Shares of Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CFO Thomas W. Christensen acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $20,601.00.
Shares of NBLX stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $779.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $40.30.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
NBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
