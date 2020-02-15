NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.81.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 1,545,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $157,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,878.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,371 shares of company stock worth $7,381,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 28.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 28.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 275,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

