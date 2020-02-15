Nimiq Price Tops $0.0007 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $329,507.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,268.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.02743115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.77 or 0.04715931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00914369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00115962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009569 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00697887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,308,013,453 coins and its circulating supply is 5,399,763,453 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.