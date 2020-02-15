Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $76.89 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122,972 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $76,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $111.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $113.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

