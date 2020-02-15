Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $65.64 Million Stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,908 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $65,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 348.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

