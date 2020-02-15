Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $48.57 Million Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,528 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Compugen worth $48,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 283,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compugen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Compugen by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $459.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.