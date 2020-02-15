Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $106.57 Million Position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,849 shares during the quarter. NanoString Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of NanoString Technologies worth $106,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at $16,769,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 399.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several brokerages have commented on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $774,700.20. Also, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $599,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,832 shares of company stock worth $2,560,278 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

