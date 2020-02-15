Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Insiders have sold a total of 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $399.55 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

