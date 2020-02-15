Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Nice also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. BidaskClub raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nice to and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,123. Nice has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

