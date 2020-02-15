NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NEXT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,717.80 ($88.37).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,128 ($93.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,959 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,504.23.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

