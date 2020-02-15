Nexo (NEXO) One Day Volume Tops $19.03 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Bancor Network. Nexo has a total market cap of $117.22 million and $19.03 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bitbns, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

