Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newmark Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,202. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

