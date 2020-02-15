Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has $12.35 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 1,296,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 209,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

