Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Newcrest Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

ASX:NCM opened at A$27.99 ($19.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$32.45. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of A$23.53 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of A$38.87 ($27.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45.

In other news, insider Sandeep Biswas 140,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

