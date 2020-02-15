New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of TransUnion worth $32,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransUnion by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransUnion by 18.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $98.13 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

