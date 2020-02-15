New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $31,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,755 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.78. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

