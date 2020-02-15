New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.38 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Leidos worth $34,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 202,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.