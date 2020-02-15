New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,150,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

