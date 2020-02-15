NevaCoin (NEVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $20,574.00 and $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002546 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000630 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,566,330 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

