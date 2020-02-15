Neumark Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Neumark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and BitBay. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $8,695.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neumark has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,068,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,535,859 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, BitBay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

