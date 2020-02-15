NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $441,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 143.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in NetApp by 116.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 55,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.