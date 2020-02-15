NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.
Shares of NTAP stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35.
In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $441,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 143.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in NetApp by 116.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 55,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
