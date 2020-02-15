Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NLTX traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 312,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $585.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -6.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

