Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,851. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,962,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,707,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $18,034,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

