Needham & Company LLC Trims Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price to $45.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 192,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 5.34. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

