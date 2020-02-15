NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.