Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 3,982 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

