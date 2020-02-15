Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NTUS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 159,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.74. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

