Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.40

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.85. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 10,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 million, a P/E ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $34,302.60. Insiders bought 11,656 shares of company stock worth $112,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

