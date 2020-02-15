Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 29,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,697. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $143.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

