National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRC. BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 33,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. National Research has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.77.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 9,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $599,161.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,554,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,088. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Research by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of National Research by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Research by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

