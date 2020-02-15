National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. 376,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

