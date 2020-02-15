Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.