Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.36. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 224.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.