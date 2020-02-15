MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

MYRG traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 29,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $513.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MYR Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MYR Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MYR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

