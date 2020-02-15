Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,652,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.
In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MYL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 3,633,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,179. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 243.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
