Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,652,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,384,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after buying an additional 1,757,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 3,633,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,179. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 243.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

