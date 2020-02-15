Motco Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 7.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 125,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 28.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 314,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

