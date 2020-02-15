Motco Sells 382 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Motco cut its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in BP were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.