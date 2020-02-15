Motco Sells 145 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $157.44 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.