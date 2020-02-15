Motco Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,409.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 248,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 223,391 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $13,824,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $10,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.